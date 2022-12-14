  1. Sports
Iran weightlifter gets gold in snatch, silver in total

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian weightlifter has bagged two medals in the weight category of 102kg at the Weightlifting Championships underway in Colombia.

Reza Dehdar lifted 177kg in the snatch to bring a gold medal home.

In the clean and jerk, the athlete lifted 213kg and grabbed silver in the total with 390 kg.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The weightlifters competing at the event will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on December 16.

