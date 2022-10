He seized the bronze medal with a total of 358kg. He lifted 162kg in the snatch and 198kg in clean and jerk.

Kazakhstan’s Assylzhan Bektay (165-197-362) and Emil Moldodosov of Kyrgyzstan (166-195-361) won gold and silver medals respectively.

The 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships are being held in Manama, Bahrain from Oct. 6 to 16.

It is the 50th men's and 31st women's championship.