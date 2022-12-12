  1. Sports
Dec 12, 2022

Iran gets 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Champs

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iranian weightlifter has received a silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships underway in Bogota, Colombia.

Kianoush Rostami ranked second in the snatch section in the weight category of 89kg.

Iran’s sportsman was unable to bring home any medals in the clean and jerk and ranked fourth at the event.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The weightlifters competing at the event will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on December 16.

