  1. Sports
Dec 17, 2022, 11:15 AM

Iran ranks 7th in 2022 World Weightlifting C'ship

Iran ranks 7th in 2022 World Weightlifting C'ship

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iran has ranked seventh at the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 held in Bogota, Colombia.

In this tournament, Iran's weightlifters, with seven representatives in the men's category and four representatives in the women's one, participated in the event.

Kianoush Rostami ranked second in the snatch section in the weight category of 89kg.

Mehdi Karami, 109kg, has succeeded in claiming a silver medal in the snatch category.

In the 102 kg weight category, Reza Dehdar won gold in snatch and silver in total.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The weightlifters competing at the event will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 wrapped up on December 16, when 537 athletes took part in this year’s competitions.

AMK/5657045

News Code 195015

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News