Iran-China comprehensive cooperation summit to be held Tues.

Mokhber and Chunhua will discuss the mechanisms for promoting bilateral relations between Iran and China during the summit, Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy director of political affairs at the president's office said.

Reviewing ways to strengthen the process of implementing the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program between Iran and China is another goal of the meeting, according to him.

"Commitment to the fundamental interests of the two countries (Iran and China) and respect for the principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity, is especially emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran in this summit," Jamshidi added.

MP/TSN2820438