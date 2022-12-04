  1. World
  2. North America
Dec 4, 2022, 8:00 PM

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide at home US Kentucky

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide at home US Kentucky

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Officers responded to a call of a shooting "with multiple victims" at a Kentucky home Saturday morning and found four people, including two juveniles, dead, the local US media reported local police as saying.

Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Louisville officers responded around 8:45 a.m. local time Saturday to a call of a shooting "with multiple victims" at the home on the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, the Louisville Police Department said.

A man, woman and two juvenile females were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home, police said.

"Upon further investigation, it appears the adult male shot the adult female and the two juvenile females and then himself," police said.

The victims and the shooter were related, according to police.

MNA/PR

News Code 194472

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News