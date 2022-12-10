  1. World
Resistance forces conduct 3 anti-Zionist operations in Nablus

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Palestinian Resistance forces on early Saturday carried out three shooting operations against the Israeli regime in different areas of the Nablus city.

The shooting operations were carried out against the Zionists' patrols and bases in the Mount Gerizim area, Osarin town, and Rafidiya.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that Zionist forces arrested several Palestinian youths in the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

Issuing a statement, Resistance Palestinian group Lion's Den also announced that it carried out 2 anti-Zionist operations last night.

In response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

