Clashes erupt between Palestinians, Zionists in Nablus

The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Nablus Brigade in a statement announced that its forces clashed with the Zionist regime troops in the city of Nablus and managed to kill or injure them.

In the footage published on social networks, the sound of intense shooting was heard in the city of Nablus.

The clashes are underway and the Zionist army has been forced to send reinforcements to the area.

In response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

