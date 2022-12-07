  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 7, 2022, 1:15 PM

Clashes erupt between Palestinians, Zionists in Nablus

Clashes erupt between Palestinians, Zionists in Nablus

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Palestinian fighters clashed with the Israeli regime's army forces in the city of Nablus on Wednesday morning.

The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Nablus Brigade in a statement announced that its forces clashed with the Zionist regime troops in the city of Nablus and managed to kill or injure them.

In the footage published on social networks, the sound of intense shooting was heard in the city of Nablus.

The clashes are underway and the Zionist army has been forced to send reinforcements to the area.

In response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

MP/IRN84963493

News Code 194618

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News