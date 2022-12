The Israeli regime's forces raided the Osarin region in the south of Nablus and shot at Palestinians. The Zionists also used tear gas against the Palestinian citizens.

Meanwhile, Zionist sources reported that the Palestinian Resistance forces have conducted an anti-Zionist shooting operation.

Resistance fighters carried out the operation in the Ofra settlement located in the east of Ramallah.

MP/5647944/IRN84962354