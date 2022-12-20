Iran reportedly offers long-term cooperation deal to India

Iran has offered India a strategic cooperation pact on the lines of a deal it signed with China in 2021, two people aware of the matter said, according to the Indian English website of "Mint".

The Indian website said that Tehran's attempt was to attract investment in its energy sector amid the western sanctions.

Citing its sources, the report further said that Iran has offered a similar deal to India to attract Indian investments and develop its transport and energy infrastructure.

In the Iran-China partnership agreement, Beijing will invest close to $400 billion in Iran’s infrastructure and energy sector under a 25-year cooperation agreement.

It also said that Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister confirmed the offer during an interaction with a group of experts during his visit to New Delhi last month.

Details of the proposed India-Iran pact are not yet clear. However, the matter is under consideration by the ministry of external affairs, sources further told the Mint.

