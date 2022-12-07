Israeli forces martyred Palestinian youth in Ramallah

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Zionist occupying forces on Wednesday evening after carrying out a shooting operation in the city of Ramallah, Shahab News reported.

Palestinian news sources announced that after shooting at this young Palestinian, Zionist forces prevented an ambulance from entering and also providing medical aid to him. Finally, this young man was martyred due to the severity of the bleeding.

The Zionist occupiers took the body of this young Palestinian with themselves and did not hand it over to the Palestinians.

Shahab News published a picture of the Palestinian youth's weapon which he had targeted the Zionist army forces.

Local sources also announced that a Palestinian youth, named Mujahid al-Najjar who was shot by Zionist forces in Ramallah.

MA/5649659