Abdolreza Nazeri, Police commander of Kerman said that 1957 kg of narcotics have been confiscated from smugglers in the province.

Some two defendants have been detained in this regard, he said, adding that a car has also been confiscated from the smugglers.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

AMK/IRIB3667509