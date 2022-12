Iraqi security forces managed to kill the terrorists in the Telol al Baj region in Saladin province.

The weapons and equipment of the terrorists were also seized during the operation.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite the Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar and Baghdad provinces.

