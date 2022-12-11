Four ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Nineveh province

According to the reports, one of the Iraqi citizens saw the terrorist elements lurking on his farm and started shooting at them with a Kalashnikov weapon and managed to kill two of the terrorists, the Media Office of the Iraqi army said in a statement.

After the shooting, terrorist elements fired an RPG bullet at the Iraqi citizen, which led to his martyrdom, the statement added.

Then, ISIL terrorists attempted to escape, but with the timely intervention of Iraq’s PMU forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, the two other ISIL terrorists were surrounded and during this incident, a total of four ISIL terrorists were killed.

Iraqi security forces announced that two of the ISIL terrorist had tied explosive belts and bombs on themselves and intended to carry out terrorist operations in this province.

MA/5652103