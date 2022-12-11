  1. World
Gunmen attack a house in Mexico, seven people killed

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – An armed group in the Mexican State of Guerrero attacked a house and killed 7 people.

Mexican media outlets on Sunday reported that a group of armed men attacked a house in the city of Coyuca de Catalán in the Mexican State of Guerrero and killed seven people.

Accordingly, the armed men took these people out of the house and shot them in the head in the garden of a school.

An 11-year-old child was also seriously injured in this attack and was taken to the hospital.

The Mexican Prosecutor's Office has launched an extensive and widespread investigation into this armed attack.

