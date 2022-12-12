Turkey heavily attacks PKK positions in N Iraq

Turkish attacks were conducted on PKK positions in Jabal Matin in Al-Amadiya.

No information regarding the possible casualties was reported after Turkey's airstrike.

Yesterday, Turkey targeted the Al-Amadiya (Amedi) region located in northern Iraq, under the pretext of attacking the headquarters of PKK elements with airstrikes.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

MP/FNA14010921000484