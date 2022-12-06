Two terrorists killed in Iraq's Babil

A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt was killed during the operation, according to Yahya Rasoul.

Another suicide bomber was injured, he added. The security forces managed to chase and kill the wounded terrorist as well.

The counter-terrorism operation is ongoing, according to him.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite the Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar and Baghdad provinces.

MP/5648380