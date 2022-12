Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization in a statement on Monday evening announced that forces of 27th Brigade of Al-Hashd nabbed the ISIL member in east of Al Anbar province.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar and Baghdad provinces.

MA/IRN84962240