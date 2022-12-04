ISIL claims responsibility for Pakistan embassy attack

ISIL claimed the attack was carried out by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy, according to Reuters.

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.

Pakistan's embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

A spokesperson for Kabul police said the embassy compound was targeted by gunfire from a nearby building. Police had arrested one suspect and recovered two firearms, the statement said.

MP/PR