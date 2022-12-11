  1. World
Dec 11, 2022, 11:59 PM

4 ISIL terrorists killed at Afghanistan-Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department announced that 4 ISIL terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces on the country's border with Afghanistan.

The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities, targeted killings, bomb explosions, and attacks on security forces.

A Pakistani media outlet close to the country's army reported that the Counter Terrorism Department had previously been informed that an ISIL terrorist group planned to cross the Afghan border into Pakistan and commit terrorist acts.

This is while Taliban officials have recently said that ISIL has weakened in Afghanistan and is unable to operate in the country.

MP/FNA14010920000293

News Code 194767

