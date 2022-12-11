4 ISIL terrorists killed at Afghanistan-Pakistan border

The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities, targeted killings, bomb explosions, and attacks on security forces.

A Pakistani media outlet close to the country's army reported that the Counter Terrorism Department had previously been informed that an ISIL terrorist group planned to cross the Afghan border into Pakistan and commit terrorist acts.

This is while Taliban officials have recently said that ISIL has weakened in Afghanistan and is unable to operate in the country.

