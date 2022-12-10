Facilitating export of agri. products ministry's top agenda

Speaking in 41st session of “Food Diplomacy Headquarters” held in Tehran on Saturday with the participation of members of Iran Cooperatives Chamber, Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad said that his ministry has defined export incentives to exporters of agricultural products, reducing and removing export tariffs, paying export subsidies, etc. which are followed up seriously at the Ministry of Agriculture.

With the drastic measures taken in this regard, the country witnessed considerable growth in the export of agricultural products last year (ended March 20, 2022), he said, adding that exports of agricultural products to countries isuch as India, Pakistan, Iraq, China, Russia, etc. is continuing, adding that there is not any limits for exporting Iran’s agricultural products to the target markets.

Sadatinejad pointed to the role of trade unions in the field of export of agricultural products and stated that his ministry has made up its mind to handover all powers of regulating the domestic market and export of agricultural products to the union in line with spurring export activities in that sector.

