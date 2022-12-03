Iran’s shrimp exports to Russia up by 350% this year

Seyyed Hossein Hosseini, the Head of Iranian Fisheries Organization said that Iran’s exports of shrimp to Russia has risen up to three and a half fold from March 21 to Dec. 3, showing a considerable hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Given the geographical situation and proximity of Gomishan, Golestan province, to the water border, this capacity can be used for extraterritorial cultivation with the neighboring country and to activate economic diplomacy as well, he added.

Hosseini considered the investment for producing aquatics and stability of production in farming shrimp in Gomishan area as ‘necessary’ and added that proper investment in this sector will create more benefits for the prosperity of the region.

More than 3,000 tons of shrimp were caught in harvesting season of this year, showing more than twice as compared to the previous year, the Deputy Ministry of Agriculture added.

