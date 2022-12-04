Iran’s grain production volume hits about 21mn tons this year

In its latest report on “Perspective of Products and Food Situation”, FAO announced a 17.3 percent growth of grain production in Iran in 2022 as compared to a year ago.

The development of agricultural productions especially increase in production of strategic products such as cereals and grains are of the priorities of the 13th government under President Raeisi, so that producing 21 million tons of grains and cereals in 2022 was the result of the effective policies taken in the current administration.

According to FAO, Islamic Republic of Iran produced more than 20.8 million tons of grains in 2022.

FAO put Iran’s production of grains in 2021 at 17.7 million tons, showing that Iran’s grain production increased this year as compared to the previous year.

According to FAO figures, Iran’s rice production volume in 2022 exceeded 3.5 million tons, showing a 20 percent more than that of the previous year.

Iran produced 2.9 million tons of rice last year in 2021, the report added.

