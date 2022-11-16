Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation document in agriculture

The document features cooperation on plant protection and plant quarantine.

The document is regarded as a prelude to the next agreements in the fields of technical, mechanization, and cultivation, as well as exchanging know-how in the related areas.

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad and Venezuela Agriculture and Land Minister, Wilmar Castro Soteldo were leading attendees of the meeting.

Also, during the meeting, both sides reviewed agro-engineering cooperation in the field of water and soil, forest, and cultivation.

