Fars province agricultural exports hit $41m in 7 months

The Director of Trade and Development of the Fars Province Agriculture Jihad Organization Samad Ranjbar said that the exports show an 18% decrease in terms of volume and a 16% increase in terms of value in comparison with last year’s similar period.

Referring to the 10 percent share of agricultural exports from the total exports of non-oil goods, he added that the total value of non-oil exports was $399,863 million.

Ranjbar said that Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE are the main export destination in this regard.

