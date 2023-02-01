Iran among top 10 in of 4 livestock, poultry products

Iran is among the top 10 states in the world in producing four products of poultry meat, eggs, honey, and silkworm, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture said.

Iran ranks third in the production of honey in the world, Hossein Damavandinezhad said.

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran ranks eighth in silkworm cultivating and poultry meat.

With producing 1.2 million tons of eggs, Iran ranks tenth in the world, he further noted.

He added that China, Russia, and Belarus are interested in importing Iranian livestock products.

