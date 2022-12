The armed assault on the police was launched by terrorists overnight from two sides, which resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the outlaws.

The perpetrators fled after launching the assault while the police launched a search operation in the area to trace them, "Geo News", which is a Pakistani pay television news channel, reported.

The slain cops were identified as constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman and Sabz Ali.

MNA