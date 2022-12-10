  1. Sports
Dec 10, 2022, 11:00 AM

Iran wushu fighter snatches gold in Indonesia

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian athlete has grabbed a gold medal in the weight category of -75kg at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships underway in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Soheil Mousavi had beaten opponents from Ukraine, Tunisia, and Croatia to advance to the final match.

In the final game, his Chinese rival withdrew from the match; Mousavi ranked first at the event.

Earlier, Iran’s sportswoman Nazanin Bazdar ranked second in the category of Taolu.

The eighth World Junior Wushu Championships will run until December 11.

Sanda and Taolu are two categories of competitive wushu. Sanda is a fighting system developed by the Chinese military and based on traditional kung fu and modern combat techniques while Taolu refers to choreographed set routines of movements.

