Iran Wushu fighter gains bronze in China

Iran’s sportsman Banitalebi ranked third in the category of Taolu. Fighters from China and Hong Kong ranked first and second respectively on the first day of the sporting event.

The 31st FISU World University Games of Wushu tournament will run until August 3.

Sanda and Taolu are two categories of competitive Wushu. Sanda is a fighting system developed by the Chinese military and based on traditional kung fu and modern combat techniques while Taolu refers to choreographed set routines of movements.

