Iran finishes third at Asian Junior Wushu C’ships

The 2019 edition of Asian Junior Wushu Championships was held from August 19 to 23 in Taolu and Sanda disciplines of both girls and boys categories. 265 athletes from 16 countries participated in the event, held in Brunei.

In the total of Sanda and Taolu competitions, Iranian practitioners won seven gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals to finish the event in the third place after China (20-2-1) and Macao (7-9-3).

Iran came runner-up in Sanda discipline with six gold, one silver and five bronze medals. China (8-2-1) gained the title while Vietnam (2-2-4) stood third.

Iranian practitioners gained repeated their same rank gained in the 2017 edition of the games held in South Korea.

