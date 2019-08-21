Iran adds three golds to its tally: Asian Junior Wushu C’ships

On Wednesday and in the 12-15 age group of boys’ Nanguan form, Iran’s Shahin Banitalebi snatched the gold medal with 9.32 points. Representatives from Malaysia and Indonesia stood next. Banitalebi had already won two other bronze medals in two other forms of Taolu.

Nazanin Bazdar earned the silver medal of Nanguan form in the 12-15 age group of girls’ category on Wednesday with 9.31 points. She had earlier gained a bronze medal of Nandao form.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Younes Shahraki overpowered his Indian rival in the final of boy’s 45kg Sanda to earn the gold medal.

Also, another gold was gained by Soheil Mousavi who defeated his Chinese rival in the final boy’s 56kg Sanda competitions.

Monireh Panahi, who had won a bronze of duel event in the opening day of the event, received another bronze this time in Jianshu form of girls’ 15-18 age group.

The 2019 edition of Asian Junior Wushu Championships kicked off on Monday and will go through August 23 in Taolu and Sanda categories. 265 athletes from 16 countries are participating in the event which is being held in Brunei.

