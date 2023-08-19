Iran’s Shahbazi gains gold at 11th Asian Junior Wushu C’ship

On Friday and the second day of the tournament, Narges Shahbazi vied for the top podium in the girl's Changquan form of the Taolu competitions and registered a dazzling record to clinch the gold medal.

Athletes from Japan and Macao were awarded the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Changquan refers to a family of external martial arts styles from northern China. The forms of the Long Fist style emphasize fully extended kicks and striking techniques, and by appearance would be considered a long-range fighting system.

Earlier, Samyar Sadeghi took part in the boy's Jianshu form of Talou category on Thursday and stood behind a representative from China to clinch the silver medal.

The 2023 SJM 11th Asian Junior Wushu Championships started in Macao, China, on August 17, and will conclude on August 20.

More than 200 youth athletes from over 20 countries and regions are participating to compete in 82 categories of Wushu Taolu and Wushu Sanda.

AMK/5864249