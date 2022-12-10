  1. Sports
Dec 10, 2022, 2:45 PM

Iran wins title of 8th World Junior Wushu Championships

Iran wins title of 8th World Junior Wushu Championships

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The national Iranian wushu team become the champions of the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Indonesia on Saturday.

The 8th World Junior Wushu Championships ended on Saturday and the Iranian boys and girls won 13 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals to come first and become the champions. 

Indonesia hosted the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship (WJWC), which started on December 3 at ICE Indonesia.

China finished second with 15 medals (10 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze) and the host Indonesia finished third with 17 medals (10 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze). As many as 23 countries managed to win medals in the competitions.

KI

News Code 194722
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News