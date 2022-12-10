Iran wins title of 8th World Junior Wushu Championships

The 8th World Junior Wushu Championships ended on Saturday and the Iranian boys and girls won 13 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals to come first and become the champions.

Indonesia hosted the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship (WJWC), which started on December 3 at ICE Indonesia.

China finished second with 15 medals (10 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze) and the host Indonesia finished third with 17 medals (10 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze). As many as 23 countries managed to win medals in the competitions.

KI