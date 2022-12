With 9.13 points, Nazanin Bazdar ranked second in the category of Taolu.

The eighth World Junior Wushu Championships will run until December 11.

Sanda and Taolu are two categories of competitive wushu. Sanda is a fighting system developed by the Chinese military and based on traditional kung fu and modern combat techniques while Taolu refers to choreographed set routines of movements.

AMK/IRIB3662314