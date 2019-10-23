Iranian Sanda practitioners defend world title in China

Iran had dispatched eight athletes, including five men and three women, to the Sanda competitions and all of them managed to earn the gold medals of their weight categories, bringing home the world title from the birthplace of wushu, China.

In women’s category, Maryam Hashemi (75kg), Shahrbanoo Mansourian (70kg), and Elaheh Mansourian (75kg) won three golds.

And in men’s competitions, Erfan Ahangarian (65kg), Ali Khorshidi (80kg), Mohsen Mohammad Seifi (70kg), and Milad Arefi (85kg), Yousef Sabri (75kg) bagged the gold medals.

In total medals table of Taolu and Sanda, Iran finished runner-up with 9 gold, three silver and one bronze medal while China ranks first with 12 golds and one bronze.

The 15th edition of World Wushu Championships was held from October 20 to 23 with the participation of over 1000 practitioners from some 100 countries. The biennial event began in 1991 and always captures the excitement and range of Wushu both in the explosive full-contact combat Sanda bouts and the dynamic movements and distinct weaponry of Taolu forms competition.

