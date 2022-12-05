Zionists detain son of Islamic Jihad movement senior leader

Bassam Al-Saadi had already been detained by the Zionist regime for months, and the Zionists have repeatedly extended his detention.

The news came amid the reports of the continued Israeli regime's aggression on several cities in the West Bank, including Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Al-Bireh in huge numbers.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the Palestinian Resistance fighters confronted the Zionist troops who were attacking the Jenin Camp.

Resistance forces shot at the Israeli regime's soldiers and injured a number of them.

Zionist forces on Monday morning attacked several cities in the West Bank and arrested at least 14 Palestinians, local Palestinian sources said.

