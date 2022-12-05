Palestinian man martyred in Zionists raid on WB (+VIDEO)

On Monday morning, Zionist forces raided the Palestinian refugee camp of Dheisheh located just south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.
During this brutal attack, one Palestinian youth was shot dead and several others were injured.
Earlier on Sunday, Zionists warplanes bombarded several positions in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian media also reported that resistance groups' anti-aircraft artillery confronted the Israeli raids in Khan Yunis, firing at the regime's aircraft.
In addition, Palestinian resistance groups fired five rockets from Gaza toward the occupied territories, two of which landed in an open area in Eshkol.
Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military arm of Hamas, issued a statement later, saying, "Our air defenses responded at dawn today, Sunday, to the hostile Zionist warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles."
