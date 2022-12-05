  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 5, 2022, 9:10 PM

Israeli forces destroyed a mosque in Al-Khalil

Israeli forces destroyed a mosque in Al-Khalil

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – The Zionist regime army forces destructed the front door of a mosque in the town of Dora in the south of Al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli army forces destroyed ‘Rasulullah’ Mosque in Dora Town in south Al-Khalil, the Occupied West Bank on Monday evening, Palestinian Information Center reported.  

According to the report, "Khilet Taha" District is one of the areas where the Zionist regime seeks to confiscate its lands for settlement construction.

The mosque which has been destructed by the Zionist forces is located in an area that Palestinians have been banned from construction of a building.

This is while that Zionist settlers attacked the Palestinian olive orchards in the "Qarawat Bani Hassan" area in the city of Salfit.

After invading the olive orchards in that village, Zionists attacked and beat a number of Palestinian farmers.

In addition, Zionists also cut down 30 olive trees.

MA/5647816

News Code 194533
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News