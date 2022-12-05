Israeli forces destroyed a mosque in Al-Khalil

Israeli army forces destroyed ‘Rasulullah’ Mosque in Dora Town in south Al-Khalil, the Occupied West Bank on Monday evening, Palestinian Information Center reported.

According to the report, "Khilet Taha" District is one of the areas where the Zionist regime seeks to confiscate its lands for settlement construction.

The mosque which has been destructed by the Zionist forces is located in an area that Palestinians have been banned from construction of a building.

This is while that Zionist settlers attacked the Palestinian olive orchards in the "Qarawat Bani Hassan" area in the city of Salfit.

After invading the olive orchards in that village, Zionists attacked and beat a number of Palestinian farmers.

In addition, Zionists also cut down 30 olive trees.

