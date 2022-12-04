Zionist army launches military maneuvers in Jordan Valley

The Israeli army Sunday launched large-scale military training maneuvers in the Jordan Valley, east of the West Bank, according to local sources.

In the statement released on its Twitter account, the Zionist army stated that all military forces active in the Jordan Valley will participate in this exercise.

The Zionist army also added that this exercise will continue until Thursday and its purpose is to raise the combat readiness of the forces.

Recently, the western bank of the Jordan River has witnessed an increase in the resistance of Palestinian citizens and fighters against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

