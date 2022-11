The leader of the terrorist ISIL group Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed, the group's spokesman said on an audio, Reuters reported.

The terrorist group selected Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as a successor, he added.

According to Arab media, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi had been appointed the new chieftain of the group.

