Iran, Tajikistan to hold 15th Joint Econ. Commission meeting

With the coordination made in this regard, the meeting will be hosted by the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and with the participation of Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources.

Fortunately, the trend of cooperation of organizing joint economic commission meetings with many member states has been strengthened and it is expected that the country would witness evermore economic and trade cooperation between these countries, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said.

He went on to say that various fields of cooperation including trade, financial affairs, energy, transportation, industry, technical and engineering services, health, investment and tourism would be put atop the agenda of the meeting.

The 14th edition of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission meeting was held in Tajik capital of Dushanbe in June 2021.

MA/FNA14010912000403