Deep-rooted cultural ties bond Iran, Tajikistan

Delivering the speech in the opening ceremony of Iran’s cultural week, which is being held in Tajikistan from October 30 to November 6, the Iranian official said that Iran and Tajikistan have preserved constructive mutual ties by going through ups and downs.

The bilateral relations enjoy affinity and fraternity, he further noted.

Holding Iran’s cultural week is an appropriate opportunity to further bolster the relationships, he underlined.

Iran and Tajikistan enjoy the same language, religion, culture, and destiny that live in a common cultural setting, he stated.

“Whatever takes place in the cultural development of the two nations will result in the development of a common culture,” he underscored.

Iran’s cultural week is underway in the cities of Dushanbe, Khujand, and Bakhtar.

Poets, authors, musicians, and artists are to display Iran’s culture and art.

Some 24 calligraphic artworks of Master Ahmad Teymouri will be showcased during the event.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Dushanbe on October 30.

AMK/5621800