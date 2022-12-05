Iran, Tajikistan to supply electricity in Central, South Asia

Speaking on the sidelines of the 15th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran on Monday, he expressed hope that the two countries would further expand their ties in the relevant field.

Turning to the economic cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, Juma stated that, in addition to boosting economic exchanges between the two countries, his country would strengthen its relations with Iran in cultural, political, industrial, and tourism fields as well.

Tajikistan had a good investment experience with Iranian companies, he said, adding that Sangtuda Hydroelectricity Power Plant in Tajikistan will be constructed with the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan enjoy high capacities and capabilities to meet the electricity demand in the Central and South Asian regions.

In addition to strengthening its cooperation with Iran in the field of energy, Tajikistan has also devised a comprehensive plan for the next five years in the field of the foreign investment industry, he said and expressed hope that Iranian and Tajik investors would enhance the level of their cooperation in all areas.

MA/FNA14010914000193