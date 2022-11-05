Iran, Tajikistan enjoy deep-rooted relations

Following his trip to Tajikistan for the Cultural Days program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mahmoud Salari arrived in Kulob accompanying a delegation with warm welcomes from the people of the Kulob region in the Republic of Tajikistan.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Salari said that Iran and Tajikistan are old friends and the history of these two countries shows that they have always been attacked and plotted by enemies and foreigners.

He highlighted that the foes of the two nations have always sought to divide, conspire and emphasize the separation between Iran and Tajikistan.

Earlier, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that deep-rooted cultural ties have bonded Iran and Tajikistan.

Iran and Tajikistan enjoy the same language, religion, culture, and destiny that live in a common cultural setting, he stated.

“Whatever takes place in the cultural development of the two nations will result in the development of a common culture,” he underscored.

Iran’s cultural week is underway in the cities of Dushanbe, Khujand, Bakhtar, and Kulob.

