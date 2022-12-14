Iran minister, Qatar envoy stress strengthening ties

In his meeting with the Qatari Ambassador to Iran Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian congratulated the National Day of Qatar, stated that high-profile meetings between senior officials of the two countries are a clear example of the firm determination of Iran and Qatar to promote bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the development and strengthening of mutual ties in various fields.

Mehrabian stressed the need to further develop and consolidate bilateral relations between the two sides in the political, economic and cultural fields and expressed hope that, relying upon the common capacities and taking advantage of the existing capacities with the government of Qatar, the officials of the two countries will take giant strides in line with safeguarding the interests of the two nations.

The holding of the 8th joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries earlier this year in June in Doha laid a more suitable opportunity to enter the cooperation into a new and strategic arena with more serious decisions, according to the Iranian energy minister.

Mehrabian further congratulated Qatar for successfully holding of 2022 World Cup and thanked the Qatari statemen for promoting Islamic values in the event.

