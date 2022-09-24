Iran’s non-oil exports to SCO member states up by 29% in Q1

Majid Karimi said on Saturday that Iran’s export of non-oil products in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 23) registered a 29 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In a recent meeting held between Iranian officials and authorities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states in Uzbekistan city of Samarkand, the two sides emphasized the development of trade and removal of obstacles and challenges in the financial and banking fields.

Iran’s membership at the Organization will bring about significant effects for the country and also other members of the Organizations in line with strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in the economic, political, cultural and banking fields, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general pointed out that Iran’s export of non-oil products to SCO’s member states in the first three months of the current year registered a 29 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran exported 12.34 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $9.856 billion, to SCO’s member states, Karimi added.

Islamic Republic of Iran joined Shanghai Cooperation Organization officially in Samarkand of Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. Iran’s membership request was presented to the Secretariat of the Organization in Feb. 2005.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the United Nations in 2001.

