Iran-Iraq coop. to create regional security: Ghalibaf

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

Ghalibaf expressed hope that the Iraqi Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation’s visit to Tehran will be effective in expanding relations between the new Iraqi government and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran and Iraq share commonalities in religious, economic, and cultural fields, he said, adding that the two countries enjoy a high potential to increase their relations in all fields.

Ghalibaf pointed to the significance of strengthening parliamentary relations between Tehran and Baghdad and expressed hope that the Iraqi new government in cooperation with the Iranian parliament would expand their bilateral ties in the region.

Al-Sudani, for his part, said that the Iraqi new government emphasizes the continuation of cooperation with Iran jointly in the field of fighting against terrorism, tackling drug trafficking, and boosting stability between Tehran and Baghdad.

He reiterated that his country will not allow Iran’s security to be threatened from Iraq's soil.

During the meeting, the resumption of the joint economic commission between Iran and Iraq was also emphasized between the two sides.

