Central Iraqi gov. needs to control borders in Kurdish region

Speaking in a meeting with Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the close relationship between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

The Leader said that Iraq's progress and its enhanced position to the level it deserves are in the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He praised the new Iraqi premier for being a competent person who can advance Iraqi affairs to reach its deserved position.

"It is hoped that with your Excellency, Iraq will achieve its real progress and place," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He pointed to the necessity of Iraqi unity and urged the Iraqi government to use young and devoted people to help the nation reach the deserved position on the international stage.

The Leader further urged Al-Sudani to rely on young Iraqis who fought against ISIL terrorism and to repel the new threats from the enemies.

Later, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the central Iraqi government to exercise its sovereignty over the entire borders of the country and stressed that the borders in the north of the country in the Kurdistan Region must be controlled by the central Iraqi government.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that "Iraq's security is Iran's security, just as Iran's security affects Iraq's security."

He pointed to the Iraqi Prime Minister's talks in Tehran earlier today and added that good negotiations and understandings were achieved in the previous governments, but some were not translated into action.

He called for the implementation of agreements, especially in the field of economic cooperation and goods exchanges as well as railway transportation.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said in the meeting, which was also attended by the Iranian president Raeisi, that the fight against ISIL was a distinguished example of Iran-Iraq cooperation.

Remembering the anti-terror icons martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Al-Sudani considered these two martyrs as another example of the togetherness of the two nations.

Stressing the new Iraqi government's resolve to implement the agreements between the two countries and expanding relations in various fields, especially in the economic field, he noted, "The security of Iran and Iraq are intertwined, and in accordance with the constitution, we will not allow anyone to use Iraqi soil to threaten the security of neighbors."

