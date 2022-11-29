Iraq asked not let Iran security to be menaced from its soil

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to Tehran on Tuesday evening.

Expressing satisfaction with the establishment of new Iraqi government, Mokhber stated that helping to strengthen the government of Iraq and progress of Iraqi nation is of the main strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran as emphasized by President Raeisi.

He described the amicable ties between Tehran and Baghdad as ‘sincere and strong’ and added that it is necessary to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries for the development and stability of relations between Iran and Iraq.

In this regard, the two countries can strengthen their trade relations by expanding joint cooperation in various sectors., Mokhber emphasized.

He also referred to the existence of many fields of cooperation between Iran and Iraq and considered strengthening of banking cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad ‘as a prerequisite for the development of economic relations and the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector’.

He then called for the removal of banking barriers and trade exchanges between the two countries.

Mokhber placed special emphasis on the necessity of diligent pursuit of martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and thanked people and government of Iraq for receiving and hosting Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen rituals.

Iraqi prime minister, for his par, evaluated his visit to Tehran in line with strengthening the important and strategic relations between the two countries and expressed hope that bilateral meetings and negotiations will lead to the materialization of prospects of cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad as well as operationalization of the agreements inked between the two countries.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in different sectors of energy, industry and agriculture, and called for the establishment of joint industrial towns on borders of the two countries and the use of Iran's industrial experiences and achievements.

