Iran, Iraq to enhance ties in health diplomacy

Iran is trying to serve sick pilgrims in Iraq by completing Imam Ali hospital in Najaf as quickly as possible, Kolivand said in a meeting with the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Shaabi) Falih al-Fayyadh.

Both states cooperated in holding the latest Arbaeen ceremony, he said, calling for making plans for the next edition of the event.

IRCS has rendered services to the Iranian pilgrims, he said, noting that the entity has also delivered services to the Iraqi pilgrims.

Synergy must be increased between Iran and Iraq so that all wards of the under-construction hospital should be launched as quickly as possible, he noted.

The two countries enjoy the capacity to cooperate more in the field of health diplomacy so that the nations of Iran and Iraq come together in all areas, he further noted.

